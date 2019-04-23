Gjanni Alioski sees season in doubt after Leeds United utility man limps off at Brentford

Gjanni Alioski’s involvement in a potential play-off bid is in doubt after the defender limped from the pitch in the early stages of Leeds United’s defeat to Brentford.

Leeds are waiting to learn if injury will end Alioski’s season following his substitution in the first half of Monday’s 2-0 loss at Griffin Park.

Alioski pulled up after only 12 minutes and received treatment before being replaced by Stuart Dallas.

The Macedonia international has been ever-present in the Championship this season but it not expected to be fit for Sunday’s game against Aston Villa and is waiting to learn if he will be able to feature in the remainder of United’s campaign.

Leeds have very faint hopes of winning automatic promotion but would need a dramatic turn of results in the final two games to overcome Sheffield United or Norwich City.

The injury to Alioski leaves Bielsa without an experienced left-back with Barry Douglas already out for the season after surgery on knee ligament damage.

Bielsa was still to learn the nature of Alioski’s injury at full-time yesterday but the defender was undergoing medical assessments today having travelled back to Leeds last night.

Asked about Alioski’s condition, Bielsa said: “I couldn’t tell you (what the injury is) but I don’t think it’s a simple injury.”

Alioski has been Bielsa’s regular left-back during the second half of the season, moved into that role from a more attacking position amid issues with Douglas’ fitness and form.

Bielsa allowed fringe left-back Tom Pearce to join Scunthorpe United in January and Dallas is likely to step into that role when in-form Villa visit Elland Road on Sunday.