Girona friendly moved as Leeds United also announce Scarborough Athletic date for under-23s

Have your say

SATURDAY'S friendly between a Leeds United XI and Girona will now be played at at Manchester City’s training facility.

The fixture against the recently relegated Segunda Division side was initially due to take place at Tadcaster Albion.

A limited amount of tickets for the friendly in Manchester have been made available and have now been allocated.

United's first team play their final pre-season friendly the same day against Cagliari Calcio in Sardinia with a 7.30pm kick-off BST at Sardegna Arena.

The squad for that fixture will fly out on Friday and return on Sunday.

United have also announced that their Under-23s will travel to Scarbrorough Athletic as part of pre-season.

The friendly will take place on Saturday, August 3 at Flamingo Land Stadium (kick-off 2.30pm).

Tickets will be available to purchase on the gate priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (over 65s, students and armed forces) and £3 for youths (12-17 years). Children under 11 years old will be admitted for free.