Leeds United face Millwall at The Den on Saturday afternoon with Marcelo Bielsa making two changes to his starting line-up.

The Argentine has opted to start Kiko Casilla in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi, Ben White and Gjanni Alioski. Kalvin Phillips takes up his usual role in midfield with Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas further forward. Helder Costa and Jack Harrison start out wide while Patrick Bamford will once again lead the line. Here's what fans had to say...