Gary Neville outlines why Leeds United is the perfect learning ground for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

Gary Neville has revealed his belief that Leeds United is the perfect loan move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah following his impressive display against Salford City.

The Ammies part-owner watched on as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat to Marcelo Bielsa's outfit in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Nketiah bagged the opening goal of the night, as he tapped home a Helder Costa cross to complete a well-worked move from United on the stroke of half-time.

The 20-year-old forward was handed his debut at Moor Lane having joined the Whites on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day last week.

Nketiah impressed with his pace, power and direct play, with Neville believing the move to Elland Road could reap great rewards for his career.

"Well if you’re going to go on loan I think, if you’re coming from a club like Arsenal, you want to go to a club that’s representative of what you’re going to face," he told Sky Sports.

“Ultimately he will want to go back to Arsenal and play in their first team.

“So to go to Leeds United, who are a big club, play in front of a big crowd every single week, with real pressure on, expectation to go up this season, or every season for that matter in terms of getting promoted out of the Championship.

“So you’re basically going to get exposed to a high level of football in a demanding environment at Leeds United where there’s going to be pressure on under a great coach.

“It’s a win, win, win, win all the way through for Nketiah. Ultimately it looks like a great loan signing for him. Leeds United will be hoping it pays off for them. It started well tonight.”

Asked who stood out for him over the 90 minutes, he said: "Kalvin Phillips in particular, he controlled the game.

"The speed of some of the players was devastating.

"The quality difference started to show at times. Salford could have scored a couple of times, but you also felt Leeds could have scored more as well."