The YEP's Lee Sobot picks out some of Roofe's most memorable moments in a Leeds shirt since signing from Oxford United for £3m in July 2016.

1. IN THE BEGINNING Kemar Roofe joins Leeds United from Oxford United on July 7, 2016. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. FIRST SIGHTING Kemar Roofe appears in a Leeds United shirt for the first time in the pre-season friendly against Shamrock Rovers on July 13, 2016. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. OLD FACES Kemar Roofe helps launch the new 2016-17 Leeds United home shirt alongside Marcus Antonsson, Rob Green, Chris Wood and Stuart Dallas on July 28, 2016. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. FIRST GOAL Kemar Roofe nets the winner in the pre-season friendly against Atalanta at Elland Road on July 30, 2016. Picture by Simon Hulme. jpimedia Buy a Photo

