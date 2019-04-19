FULL TIME: Leeds United 1 Wigan Athletic 2: LIVE reaction and analysis from Elland Road as Whites are stunned by ten-man Wigan Marcelo Bielsa and Paul Cook. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Paul Cook's Latics. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Bielsa is God' - Leeds United banner spotted flying over Elland Road ahead of Wigan clash