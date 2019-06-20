Full list of selection cut off dates for Leeds United's Sky Sports fixtures during the 2019/20 season

Have your say

Leeds United fans are no stranger to a fixture rearrangement due to Sky Sports, and the 2019/20 campaign is expected to be no different.

United's opening game of the season has already been selected for television coverage with the trip to Bristol City set to take place on Sunday, August 4 with a 16:30 kick-off.

The commitment of giving five weeks notice to fans ahead of any changes to the schedule will remain in place for the coming season.

This, though, will change from February 7 onwards in early 2020 where this will then be reduced to a four-week notice period.

For the final weekend of the campaign the usual three-week notice is expected to be in effect, though Sky retain the right to confirm on April 27 ahead of May 2/3.

Full list of dates Sky Sports will select by for TV games:

Remainder of August games from 10th to 31st by July 5

Selections for 7th September to 28th September by 26th July

Selections for 2nd October to 9th November by 30th August

Selections for 16th November to 7th December by 4th October

Selections for 11th December to 11th January by 1st November

Selections for 18th January to 1st February by 6th December

Selections for 8th February to 29th February by 3rd January

Selections for 7th March by 7th February

Selections for 14th March and 18th March by 14th February

Selections for 28th March by 28th February

Selections for 4th April by 6th March

Selections for 10th April to 13th April by 13th March

Selections for 18th April by 20th March

Selections for 25th April by 3rd April

Selections for 2nd and 3rd May by 27th April