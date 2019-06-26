'Frustrating that every year we have to sell': Leeds fans offer mix reaction to Jack Clarke exit

Jack Clarke is close to finalising a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur - and Leeds United fans have offered their views on the move.

The 18-year-old broke into the Whites starting XI last season and 25 appearances under Marcelo Bielsa as they narrowly missed out on promotion.

However, Clarke's future will lie beyond Elland Road as he undergoes his medical at the north London club today ahead of £10million switch.

Here is just some of the social media reaction on Twitter:

@withey_george: Good business by Leeds to sell an unproven youngster for £10 mil.

@davemthurk: £10m + extras not bad for a player who is still developing and wouldn't, for me, be a definite starter. So long as we now go and spend the money...please @andrearadri?

@jfortuna42: Well this sorts out our finances for 18/19. Now, let's go all out and get out of this damn league!

@GoTkunt: At the end of the day, if this means we can keep hold of Pontus and KP then it’s worth the loss, as hard as that is to say. If we bring in Helder Costa as a replacement then it’s hard to say it’s bad business.

@Paulgough12: A great impact sub but not ready yet to start. If this is what he wants then good luck to him. Always hard to hold on to young talent but hopefully the funds will be reinvested wisely.

@0lysam: Will this club ever change, just another leech running things and selling all our best young players.

@lee_2129: It’s not the fact that Clarke is going it’s just so frustrating that every year we have to sell one of our future players to buy.

@malgly: Jack Clarke join the list of lost talent and what could have been. Delph Milner Cooke Lennon And on and on...

@MrPMHarrison: Not sure I have a problem with this as long as we get proper $$$ (and some sort of sell-on clause) for him. Obvs you want to keep your best players. But if selling JC means we can get someone like Maupay in, it's good business.

@TimAubert: Gutter Clarke is going but Jamie Shackleton was better come the end of the season #lufc