Frustrated spectator Adam Forshaw hopes to be fit for Leeds United's visit to Charlton

Adam Forshaw’s time as a frustrated spectator on the sidelines could come to an end on Saturday when Leeds United visit Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder is hoping to make his comeback from a hip injury this weekend.

He missed the game at Barnsley and was forced to watch from the Elland Road stands on Saturday when Derby County snatched a point with a stoppage-time goal.

Jamie Shackleton, a 19-year-old graduate of United’s Thorp Arch academy, stepped into the midfield to deputise for Forshaw in both fixtures.

This week former Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic man Forshaw returned to training and is closing in on a return to the side.

“I’m making progress,” he said.

“I trained [Tuesday] with the team and will hopefully be fit for the weekend.”

Forshaw felt the same frustration as the home supporters during that Derby game, as chances went begging, a penalty was missed and the Rams took their one and only goalscoring opportunity right at the death.

He was, however, pleased with the way his team-mates played for the majority of the clash.

As they hassled and harried Derby into mistakes and dominated possession, it continued the theme of the season so far for the Championship leaders.

“I was as frustrated as anyone watching on Saturday but the performance was excellent, especially in the first half and probably the first 20 minutes of the second half,” he said.

“I couldn’t really fault much apart from taking chances.

“The performances are there, every single game this season I’ve been impressed with us.

“We probably didn’t perform to our very best at Barnsley but we won the game.

“Winning breeds confidence and momentum, hopefully we can put a good run together.”

