These match action photos from the 1992/93 season have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. They are in chronological order and this part includes Frank Strandli's debut, an Elland Road charity match against Nagoya Grampus Eight, and three for Hot Rod on the final day at Highfield Road. MORE UNSEEN LEEDS UNITED PHOTOS: Galleries from 1986/87 through to 1991/92

1. Leeds United 3 Middlesbrough 0, January 1993 Frank Strandli is mobbed by Gary Speed and Tony Dorigo after scoring on his debut. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Leeds United 2 Arsenal 3, February 1993 Chris Whyte beats Ray Parlour in a chase for the ball during the FA Cup fouerth ropund replay at Elland Road. Remember that free kick Macca scored that night? Bruce Greer jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Leeds United 2 Arsenal 3, February 1993 Words of wisdom - Sgt Wilko tries to inspire his mean after the FA Cup fourth round tie went to extra time. Ian Wright broke the hearts of Leeds fans that night. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Wimbledon 1 Leeds United 0, February 1993 Midfielder David Rocastle sits it out at Selhurst Park after being substituted. Also watching (left to right) are Mervyn Day, Mick Hennigan, Sean Hardy (kit man), Frank Strandli, Alan Sutton and Sgt Wilko. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more