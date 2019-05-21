From Kevin Blackwell to Marcelo Bielsa - how long every Leeds United boss has lasted since Premier League relegation
With talks over Marcelo Bielsa's future at Leeds United ongoing - we take a look how long each man has lasted in the Elland Road hot seat since the club's relegation from the Premier League.
It's makes difficult reading...
1. Kevin Blackwell
2004-06 - 114 games. Full seasons - 2
2. Dennis Wise
2006-08 - 69 games. Full seasons - 0
3. Gary McAllister
2008 - 50 games. Full seasons - 0
4. Simon Grayson
2008-12 - 169 games. Full seasons - 2
