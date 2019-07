Here, we've taken a look at the 15 players to transfer directly from Manchester United to Leeds United - vice versa. Scroll and click through the pages to see who they are:

1. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson Borthwick-Jackson was supposed to be at Leeds for the entirety of the 2017/18 season, however, was recalled just six month in due to limited opportunities.

2. Gordon McQueen The Scottish defender began his career in England with Leeds in 1972 but after six years in West Yorkshire, McQueen opted for Manchester United in a 500,000 deal.

3. Arthur Graham Graham scored 47 goals in 260 appearances during his six years at Leeds, however jumped ship to Old Trafford when the Whites suffered relegation in the early 80s.

4. Joe Jordan Following eight years at Elland Road, the Scotsman joined Manchester United for 350,000 in 1978 and spent three years at Old Trafford.

