From Fabian Delph to Max Gradel - Where every player Leeds United bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now
My word, the past decade has absolutely flown by! Leeds United have certainly had their ups and downs since the 2009/10 season, but they're now in an excellent position to finally earn promotion back to the Premier League.
Here's where all the players they bought and solid in the 2009/10 season are now....
1. Bought: Leigh Bromby from Sheffield United
Bromby four seasons with Leeds before retiring. He's now a coach at Huddersfield Town.