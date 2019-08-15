Delph

From Fabian Delph to Max Gradel - Where every player Leeds United bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now

My word, the past decade has absolutely flown by! Leeds United have certainly had their ups and downs since the 2009/10 season, but they're now in an excellent position to finally earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Here's where all the players they bought and solid in the 2009/10 season are now....

Bromby four seasons with Leeds before retiring. He's now a coach at Huddersfield Town.

1. Bought: Leigh Bromby from Sheffield United

He's now a key player for Preston North End, and has just started his eighth season at Deepdale

2. Sold: Paul Huntington

The Scottish centre-back played two seasons at Elland Road, before ending his career with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. He now manages the USL side.

3. Bought: Neil Collins from Preston North End

The defender went on to play for the likes of Stoke City and Middlesbrough, and also spent a brief spell in the top tier with Southampton. He was last at Doncaster Rovers in 2016.

4. Sold: Frazer Richardson to Charlton Athletic

