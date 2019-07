The summer transfer window is in full swing with players frequently being touted with moves elsewhere.

The bookies have weighed on the deals they think Championship clubs could seal - with some interesting names. Scroll down and click through the pages:

The England shot-stopper has been tipped to join Leeds United this summer with odds of 20/1.

Austin is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs, however the bookmakers aren't ruling out a drop into the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday (20/1) or QPR (25/1).

A return to Sheffield Wednesday (1/2) looks the most likely destination for Hector but the bookmakers also have Fulham, West Brom, Leeds and Reading in the running.

Aston Villa are the overwhelming favourites to sign Butland but the bookmakers have Leeds at 33/1 to acquire a shock arrival.

While Aston Villa are unsurprisingly priced as the favourites, clubs such as Wolves, Bournemouth, Everton, Man City, Norwich, West Ham and Man United are ranked as outsiders to sign him.

A fee of around 20m has reportedly been placed on Gayle's head with Fulham and Stoke tipped to fork out the cash. Leeds, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Derby are also in the frame.

With Butland expected to leave, Hart is being considered by Stoke with odds of 3/1. A return to Birmingham is also on the cards at 28/1.

The bookmakers expect Mooy to return to the Premier League but have Leeds priced as a 50/1 shot.

Delph to Leeds? The bookmakers think the England international could make an emotional return to Elland Road. 33/1.