Frank Lampard reveals how Derby County will approach Leeds United second leg at Elland Road

Frank Lampard says his side face their "biggest test yet" as they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Leeds United in the Championship play-offs on Wednesday night.

Derby County make the trip to Elland Road in the second leg of the semi-final clash between the two teams.

Marcelo Bielsa's outfit hold a slender advantage thanks to Kemar Roofe's 55th minute strike at Pride Park on Saturday evening.

Leeds, though, enter the fixture in the knowledge that no second tier side has ever failed to progress through to the final having won the away leg first.

Lampard's men have been left with a mountain to climb in LS11 with a sell-out crowd in attendance, but the 40-year-old says his side won't drastically change their approach despite being a goal down in the tie.

"We just have to worry about ourselves," he said.

"I don't think we have to go crazy. It is half-time in a game where we are 1-0 down.

"I know this year, pretty much more than any team we are a team that has come back from negative results and turned them around to positives. This will be our biggest test yet on that front.

"I want the lads to apply themselves as they have been doing recently, because I cannot complain about anything.

"If we can change those small details on the ball, and we have to be a bit more composed.

"We have some young players and they have to accept the pressure of what Elland Road will bring, and be confident, because I will back them.

"I want them to play football. I want them to give everything so they come off the pitch win, lose or draw and say they gave everything."