Frank Lampard and Derby County taunt Leeds United with 'Spygate' song after Elland Road victory

He who laughs last laughs longest, as the saying goes.

Frank Lampard saw his side record a memorable win on Wednesday night at Elland Road as Derby County secured their spot at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

A frantic evening in LS11 saw United fall to a 4-2 defeat on the night, leaving the Rams to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Lampard and his side celebrated afterwards, with Derby players taunting United fans on the pitch with binocular gestures.

The 40-year-old, though, was videoed (watch above) mocking the chant Whites fans came up with over Spygate at the weekend in the away dressing room.

Asked whether the victory was sweeter due to incident which saw one of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff caught outside the County training ground, he said: "Maybe it is, I'm not going to lie, I've heard a lot of people saying they're (Derby) are crying about Spygate.

"I haven't thought about Spygate for a long time. We prepared them, we were able to prepare and we got a result."