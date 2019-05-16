Frank Lampard admits he got "caught up in the emotion" of Derby County's victory over Leeds United

Frank Lampard admitted he got "caught up in the emotion" of the occasion following his wild celebrations at Elland Road after Derby County ended Leeds United's play-off bid.

The 40-year-old surged onto the pitch with the rest of his coaching staff at the full-time whistle after an incredible play-off semi-final victory which saw his side progress to Wembley.

Lampard appeared to snub counterpart Marcelo Bielsa in the aftermath of the game but did move to clarify that the pair shook hands afterwards.

Derby players could be seen making binocular gestures towards the home crowd with Lampard and his side also making light of the Whites' Spygate Oasis-inspired chant in the dressing room post-match.

Asked if he had spoken to Bielsa following the fixture, he said: “No. I shook his hand on the pitch. I probably should have shaken his hand on the side but I got caught up in the emotion of it because of what it meant.

“He came on the pitch, to be fair, and shook my hand. Since then, we haven’t spoken.”

Two goals from substitute Jack Marriott, a Mason Mount strike and a Harry Wilson penalty saw the Rams set-up a play-off final clash with Aston Villa on May 27.

Lampard said: "It means such a great deal, to get into the play-offs after such a great run and to go 1-0 down and do something that no team has ever done in the play-offs after losing the first leg at home.

"In terms of personal achievement, the feeling is as much as I've had in football.

"It's not the personal achievement of being able to win stuff at Chelsea but in terms of how I feel right now, it's up there."