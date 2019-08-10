Four things we learned from Leeds United's draw with Nottingham Forest

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime by Nottingham Forest - but what were the key talking points?

Let's take a look...

Stuart Dallas

The Northern Irishman picked up were he left off at Elland Road following his inspired performance against Derby County in the play-offs in May.

Dallas, though, was on the other side of defence this time at right-back.

The 28-year-old produced another strong display and in the absence of Luke Ayling is providing just what United need on the right flank.

Driving runs, strong tackles and support in both attack and defence. Not bad for a man who is naturally a winger.

Same old problems?

14 shots on goal - four on target - and 34 crosses into the box tell a familiar tale for Leeds as last season's problem in front of goal reared its ugly head once more.

United dominated from start to finish but failed to make Forest pay, missing a number of chances throughout the afternoon despite all of their possession.

When Pablo Hernandez bagged Leeds looked well on their way to three points, yet more spurned opportunities meant that Bielsa's men were one slip in concentration away from a draw.

And then it came. Thirteen minutes from time. Leeds must find their killer instinct and quickly.

Patrick Bamford

Following his goal against Bristol City last weekend Bamford looked a reinvigorated figure.

The striker, despite some strong link up play, failed to make his opportunities count against Forest. His misses became a source of frustration towards the end of last term for the United fan base, and were once again on display in LS11.

Bamford struck the bar, saw a lob fall agonisingly wide of Aro Muric's goal and was generally frustrated inside the 18-yard box against his former employers.

Goals breed confidence, and his strike at Ashton Gate will have done the world of good, but Bielsa's needs the 25-year-old on form if he is to help fire Leeds to the top of the Championship.

Lewis Grabban's Leeds record

Lewis Grabban just loves playing Leeds.

Not a goal many will remember as the ball was turned home from a corner, but a handy one for Sabri Lamouchi as his side left Elland Road with a useful point.

That's five goals in 10 league games against the Whites now.