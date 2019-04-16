Four questions posing Leeds United ahead of Wigan Athletic showdown at Elland Road

Have your say

Leeds United welcome Wigan Athletic to Elland Road on Good Friday as the race for promotion enters the final leg.

Marcelo Bielsa's side sit second in the Championship and boast a three-point lead over Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion - but what questions face the Whites ahead of the clash?

1 - Will Liam Cooper be fit?

United captain Liam Cooper was forced to withdraw from Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds are yet to reveal the impact of the issue but played down the injury after the game.

Cooper pulled out of the warm-up with a muscle problem and was remarkably Marcelo Bielsa's first outfield change in 10 matches.

Gaetano Berardi was forced to step in at late notice for his first senior start in six months following his hamstring rupture in late October against Ipswich Town.

The 30-year-old produced a fine display in difficult circumstances and should Cooper be fit for the visit of the Latics he has given Bielsa a welcome headache.

2 - Wigan's away record?

Paul Cook's men have won just once away from home all season - yes, you read that right.

Wigan, though, showed that they are no pushovers as they held table-topping Norwich City to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Athletic's form on home soil compared to that of their travels is quite something having picked up 35 points at the DW Stadium compared to just seven away from Wigan.

Victory over Stoke City in Staffordshire is the only scalp they have taken this season.

United will look to inflict more damage on the relegation-threatened Tics as Cook's side remain just two points above the drop zone.

Surely not another QPR (or Birmingham), right?

3 - Blades knowledge?

For a second straight week, and again on Easter Monday, United kick-off after Sheffield United.

The Blades host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on Friday lunchtime, before the Whites showdown with Wigan at Elland Road.

United could start the game outside the top two on goal difference but know that 10 points from their final four games will bring to end a 15-year wait for top-flight football.

A blessing or a hindrance?

Only Bielsa's side will know come 5:30pm on Friday evening.

4 - Norwich pressure?

Following the Canaries dramatic draw with Reading in midweek Daniel Farke's side were held by Wigan.

United have now closed the gap to Norwich to just four-points at the top of the table following the 1-1 draw in Lancashire.

Bielsa's side will now have one eye looking behind them and one looking ahead.

City host Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening at Carrow Road with the Whites able to move within a point of Norwich before they kick-off in Norfolk.

Dare to dream?

Only keeping up the pressure on Farke's men will tell us the answer.