Four people arrested after crowd trouble at Leeds United derby against Barnsley

Four people were arrested at Oakwell Stadium following crowd trouble at Leeds United's clash against Barnsley.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that three people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Security escort one of their own staff away from the Leeds United fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell (PA Wire / Tim Goode).

A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigations while enquiries continue.

Trouble started after Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench to score for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 84th minute.

Minutes later United fans could be seen clashing with stewards, one of whom was escorted away having becoming embroiled in the trouble.

A separate incident then occurred - a number of away fans clashing with home supporters in the East Stand.

United head coach Bielsa called the crowd trouble "a pity" during his post-match media duties.

A Leeds United spokesman said: "Leeds United and Barnsley Football Club are greatly disappointed by reports of violence at yesterday’s game and will be working together to assess the matter."