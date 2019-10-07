Former Premier League referee gives his take on Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi's controversial red card at Millwall

Have your say

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Leeds United and Gaetano Berardi were hard done by at Millwall on Saturday.

The man who officiated in the top flight for 15 years discussed the game's major talking point on Sky Sports News this morning, alongside ex Whites captain Stephen Warnock and former Leeds United Ladies star Sue Smith.

READ: Marcelo Bielsa responds to question over Berardi's disciplinary record

Millwall were awarded a penalty on 14 minutes when referee James Linington adjudged Berardi to have fouled Tom Bradshaw in the area.

Berardi was then shown a straight red card, the eighth of his Leeds career.

Replays have suggested the decision was harsh, at best, with little contact visible between the players.

And Kalvin Phillips' proximity to the situation casts doubt on Bradshaw's goalscoring opportunity.

Gallagher says Linington simply got the sending off wrong.

"Even if it is a penalty I don't think it is a red card because Kalvin Phillips will cut him off when he goes down," he said.

"If he's touched, maybe he gets a little touch.

"But it's not a penalty for me and it's certainly not a red card."

Leeds United are appealing the red card and hope Berardi will be free to take on Birmingham City when the international break ends.

Their former defender Warnock says he can understand their disappointment with the decision, which played a part in a 2-1 win for the Lions at The Den.

"When you talk about the players in and around, for a red card to be brandished is just incredible," he said.

"I wouldn't have been best pleased if that was me."

Smith added that the penalty award looked 'very harsh.'