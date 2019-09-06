Former Leeds United manager Garry Monk set for Sheffield Wednesday unveiling and an October reunion with the Whites

Leeds United will come face to face with former manager Garry Monk at Hillsborough in October.

The 40-year-old is set to be unveiled as the new Sheffield Wednesday boss, their ninth in 10 years, at a 4pm press conference today.

Monk was sacked as Birmingham City manager in June of this year, after his relationship with chief executive Xuandong Ren broke down.

The two failed to see eye to eye on transfer policy and playing style.

Prior to his spell with the Blues, Monk spent six months at Middlesbrough, the club he joined in 2017 after his resignation from the Leeds job.

In his sole season in charge at Elland Road, Monk missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season and had to settle for a seventh-place finish.

He departed shortly after Andrea Radrizzani took over as owner, despite the club preparing to activate a one-year extension to Monk's deal and looking into the possibility of a longer contract.

At the time Leeds said they were 'shocked, disappointed and deeply saddened' while Monk insisted he wanted to stay, but the two parties had not been able to find a 'suitable way to move forward.'

In 53 games as Leeds boss Monk enjoyed 25 wins and 11 draws.

He and the Owls will welcome Leeds to Hillsborough on 26th October, before the Elland Road return fixture on 11th January.