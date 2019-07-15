Former Leeds United goalkeeper joins Liverpool for pre-season tour

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined Premier League side Liverpool for their pre-season tour to the United States.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been left with just one goalkeeper as they step up their preparations for the coming campaign.

Number one stopper Alisson Becker is yet to return following his Copa America triumph with Brazil while academy goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros have picked up injuries that have seen them sidelined for the immediate future.

The Reds have been left with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, and have moved to snap up the services of Lonergan for their pre-season exploits this summer.

The 35-year-old, who was released by Middlesbrough at the end of the season after a loan spell at Rochdale, has been brought in for the club's tour of the United States which begins on Tuesday.

He is not set to sign a contract at Anfield but it is understood Klopp and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg feel they need someone of a decent standard to feature in training.

Lonergan may also be retained for the training camp in Evian when the squad returns from America a week on Thursday.

The goalkeeper enjoyed two spells at Elland Road, initially joining the club for the 2011-12 season before making the move back to West Yorkshire in 2017 under former boss Garry Monk - again for a solitary campaign.

Lonergan made over 40 appearances for the Whites over the course of his two stints in LS11.