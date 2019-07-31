Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock set to retire following Cardiff City stint

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has revealed he is to retire at the end of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The 70-year-old will bring the curtain down on 40 years of management next summer.

Warnock - who held his post at Elland Road for 13 months - spent the 2012/13 campaign in West Yorkshire but failed to crack United's bid for top flight football.

The current Cardiff City boss has managed a record-breaking eight promotions in England over the course of his stellar career.

The Bluebirds, though, will be his 16th and final team as he plots a retirement from the sport next summer for good.

“One or two of my best friends have struggled health-wise this year,” Warnock told the BBC.

“Sharon [wife] and I want to go and see a few things while we’ve got our health really.

“The club (Cardiff) is in a good place and I think it would be appropriate, and likewise they’ve got time to look at candidates and see what they can come up with.

“If I could help them in any way once I call it a day, then great.”