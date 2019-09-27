'Football makes you a little bit worse' - Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on his behaviour and his FIFA Fair Play award

If a team of players can swim against football’s tide and try to exhibit “correct” behaviour, Marcelo Bielsa believes their results will benefit.

The Leeds United coach says his philosophy is backed up by experts in the field of behaviour.

It became a talking point this week when the Argentine spoke at length about the FIFA Fair Play award he and Leeds received, for allowing Aston Villa to score a goal last season.

Bielsa perceived that to be the correct thing to do, rather than the “legal” thing, which would have been to go by the referee’s whistle and keep the lead they took when a Villa player was down on the turf.

“This was the sense,” he said.

“That the players do the correct thing and not the legal.”

Doing the correct thing, particularly in football, is not an easy thing, Bielsa readily admits.

“I am not how you can describe me if you just see this later [the award winning act of fair play], he said.

“I do a lot of things that are not good and I know I am doing what is not correct.

“How can you verify that? Because nobody who is 30 years in football is doing correct things all the time.

“You cannot avoid this. Football makes you a little bit worse.

“If not, football doesn’t accept you.

“So I have a lot of behaviour that you can point at me than correct behaviours.”

The struggle to behave in the correct way is one Bielsa hopes his players can win, in order to win on the football pitch.

“It is useful to say that if the group of players are better human beings, in the long term, they are going to be a better team,” he said.

“If you talk with specialists, they will say to you that being a good person allows you to think that you will have a better performance than if you cheat for instance.

“But it is no lie.

“That means that if you develop a group and in the human sense it is solid, it is going to be a group that is more competitive.”

Bielsa used the Aston Villa game as an example of how doing the right thing can strengthen a team over time.

He made clear that the 1-1 draw did not cost the Whites automatic promotion, but a victory could have had a positive impact on the season’s end.

Yet by harming themselves in the short term and standing to one side to permit Albert Adomah to go in almost unopposed – Pontus Jansson did not readily receive the memo – Leeds took action that benefitted them in the long term.

“We allowed the goal but we didn’t lose the direct promotion,” he said.

“But if we would have won the match with this goal, how we finished the competition maybe could have been better.

“But when you see that in the long term, now the group is more solid because the group have done this.

“But it is not true because I am saying that now.

“This is because professionals in behaviour say that and they compare those values with efficiency.”

Bielsa feels the sport has a moral responsibility to get these kinds of decisions right, given its profile and the size of its impact on society.

“The social message is also important,” he said.

“Everybody can hear news from football, it says to society, to one part of society, that the correct thing is better than the legal thing.

“And that will make you have better performance in your life.

“The football is doing something good for society.”

He might have been the recipient of an award this week for taking the decision he did on the touchline at the back end of April, but he was taking no credit for it.

Instead, Bielsa expressed gratitude for the upbringing he received from both his biological family and his football family, his beloved Newell’s Old Boys.

In a statement read out at FIFA’s award ceremony in Milan by fitness coach Benoit Delaval, who along with club captain Liam Cooper represented Bielsa and Leeds, the head coach credited his mother “who always knew what was right and what was wrong”.

He dedicated and shared the award with his wife, sister and close friends who remind him of “values that should not be forgotten”.

And expanding on his feelings about the award at Thorp Arch on Thursday, he looked back on the time spent as a player and coach with his hometown club in Rosario, as a period that helped him determine exactly what correct behaviour looks like.

It was the influence of loved ones, his life experience, the presence of Delaval beside him on the touchline and the willingess of his players to act upon his orders that combined to prompt an act of fair play.

“My decision was choose between the correct thing and the legal thing. I don’t feel like I took the decision,” he said.

“I represent a collective group of people. Leeds is a collective, a group that starts in one city but finishes in what we are working with here, everybody, the players, everyone working at Thorp Arch, gardeners.

“And all the examples I have experienced in my life allow me to take this decision.

“So the fact that I develop, I live 20 years in my club Newells Old Boys, has taught me to know what is good and what is bad in the professional behaviour.

“If you do the correct thing you are a better human being.”