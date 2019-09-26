FIFA award winner Marcelo Bielsa thanks family influence - every word of Leeds United coach's acceptance speech

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa won FIFA's Fair Play award earlier this week - but what did he have to say in his acceptance speech?

For the second time last season United were the talk of the footballing world following Mateusz Klich's 72nd minute opener in West Yorkshire.

United broke the deadlock in controversial circumstances as Klich fired home as play continued despite Jonathan Kodjia being down injured in the centre circle.

The goal sparked a mass melee which led to Villa's Anwar El Ghazi being sent off and Leeds then allowing Villa to walk in an equaliser through Albert Adomah under instruction from Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have now been handed the award for the act of sportsmanship during the Championship clash which was awarded during the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on Monday night.

Club captain Liam Cooper collected the gong alongside fitness coach Benoit Delaval with Bielsa not in attendance during the ceremony.

Delaval read a statement on behalf of his head coach, and the 64-year-old handed out a copy of his speech in full ahead of Thursday's pre-Charlton press conference.

Here is his acceptance speech in full:

In the game Leeds vs Aston Villa of Season 18/19 we scored a goal when the opponent expected us to interrupt the game.

Immediately afterwards, as the game resumed, we solved the situation offering no resistance to our rival and allowing them to equalise and tie the match.

The International Federation of Associated Football has decided to recognise our behaviour.

Naturally, I would like to thank, share and dedicate the distinction received.

To start with, I want to thank FIFA.

Also to Leeds United and its fans who did not question my actions. They could have claimed that I had to respect the ruling of the official but instead, they accepted my particular interruption of differentiating something that is legal from something that is fair.

The physical trainer of the team Benoit Delaval and Captain Liam Cooper are present at this event. The first significantly influenced my decision and the second represents the players who had the extremely uncomfortable task of following my instructions.

When choosing how to act, the most difficult thing is not to distinguish between right or wrong, but to accept the consequences of doing what corresponds. While there are immediate effects, the important thing is to consider how we will feel when time passes and we review our behaviour.

When, as in this case, there was no time to reflect and we had to intervene instantly, our reflexes are conditioned by education, examples, references.

I want to mention my mother who always knew what was right and what was wrong.

Also to Newell’s Old Boys of Rosario, a club to which I belong, where - for twenty years - I learned to live football in a particular way.

There are permanent presences of my life, such as my wife, my sister and some friends who remind me of values that should not be forgotten.

Football, due to its enormous impact, at times operates on some aspects of public morals, and it is especially involved in the molding the lives of those who have less, or are at the weakest.

It is not convenient to comment on realities that we imagine but do not live. However, I think that most of those who have less still choose to do the right thing. With great effort they remain worthy and retain decency.

The recognition that FIFA gives us today includes them, because it rewards the same behaviour that they anonymously live every day.