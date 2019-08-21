Fans react to Leeds United's planned 'world class' training ground news

Have your say

Leeds United fans have reacted to the news that the club is seeking approval to build a state-of-the-art training facility near Elland Road.

Most fans were positive about the news, though some questioned the move away from state-of-the-art Thorp Arch, near Wetherby.

Leeds United training at Thorp Arch earlier this month (Photo: Steve Riding).

Approval is being sought for Leeds City Council to sell its former Matthew Murray School site to Leeds United to develop a new training facility.

Peter Makarenko said: "That is excellent news! Exciting."

Scott Van Heeswyk added: "Better facilities equals better player development. Radz (Andrea Radrizzani) is in this for the long haul. Good"

But on Facebook, Shane Mason, said: "What’s up with Thorpe Arch, it’s got excellent facilities there? Why wouldn’t they use the millions it’s going to cost on redeveloping the west stand at Elland Road?"

Matthew Brault replied: "It's all about having the training and ground next to each other. As well as giving back to the Beeston community.

"It is a fantastic idea and exactly where the training ground should be.

"Why is our training ground in the middle of nowhere? Absolutely nowhere near Elland Road and the community that serves Leeds United.

"There is no argument against this. A great idea".

Others also expressed caution about the plan.

Angela McPartlan said: "Not arguing with the rationale behind this but surely the stadium needs an upgrade first."

"Still not convinced it’s big enough land for such a facility but prove me wrong," Andy H added.

Others joked that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa should be honoured in connection with the new ground.

"If it comes about get Bielsa to design it," Mike Gill said.

Another fan said simply: "The Marcelo Bielsa training academy."