Fans organised MOT1919 flight from Norway to Elland Road 'to prove Leeds United are bigger than Liverpool'

The fan who organised a private chartered flight from Norway to Elland Road ahead of Sunday's clash with Aston Villa has explained the thinking behind the trip.

The special 'MOT1919' flight was laid on from Kristiansand Airport in Norway on Friday.

Kirt Stian Mykstu, the man behind the whole idea

Organiser Kurt Stian Mykstu said the fans wanted to make sure they took more than a recent Norwegian flight to Liverpool to 'prove Leeds is the bigger club'.

He said: "We organised this to celebrate Leeds United's 100 years. We also wanted to charter a bigger plane than Norwegian Liverpool supporters to show that Leeds are a bigger club.

"It's the first time doing this! It was approximately £800 a person all included. Multiflight did a great job and the flight was perfect."

The flight took off from Kristiansand in Norway at 12 noon local time on Friday, April 26 and landed at 12.45pm in Leeds.

Fans getting off the plane

A total of 130 Norwegian Leeds United fans were on board the flight, which had Leeds United club badges on every seat.

Screens in the airport also showed 'MOT1919' as the flight number.

MOT of course refers to 'Marching on Together', the Leeds United anthem, while 1919 is the official year of the club being established.

Kurt said the fans aren't feeling positive about Leeds United's automatic promotion chances - but are hoping for joy in the play-offs at the very least.

The MOT1919 flight signs in the airport

Leeds United square off against Aston Villa on Sunday in a crucial promotion clash following a couple of disappointing results against Wigan and Brentford.

Depending on results on Saturday, Leeds United may already be all but mathematically unable to snatch automatic promotion by the time the game kicks off.

Earlier this month, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported how many fans had been left out of pocket for the match following Sky Sports moving the fixture date for broadcast.

Leeds United have a big fanbase in Scandinavia, including an official Scandinavian supporters club.