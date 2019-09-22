Familiar Elland Road feeling, Marcelo Bielsa's selection dilemma and more penalty woes - Leeds United talking points

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County on Saturday lunchtime in the Championship - but what were the key talking points?

Same old problems

Marcelo Bielsa described it as the "worst" result so far as United were made to pay for missing a number of chances at Elland Road once again.

For a second home game in a row a late goal proved the Whites downfall as Derby struck in the second minute of added time to snatch an undeserved point.

Swansea were the culprits just three weeks earlier, and this time it was the Rams with their only shot on target throughout the afternoon.

Chris Martin's strike again compounded United's growing problem in LS11 this campaign; scoring goals.

Patrick Bamford, and Jack Harrison were guilty of missing major chances while Mateusz Klich spurned an opportunity from the penalty spot to put the game out of sight.

United, though, cannot allow it to become a habit if they are to fulfil their aspirations of winning promotion this campaign.

Three out of the four visitors to Elland Road this season have deployed the same game plan (if you can call it that) and foiled Bielsa in the latter stages after riding their luck.

Bielsa's side would be seeing serious daylight between themselves and the chasing pack if they could find their clinical edge.

Leeds need to find a way of killing games early and fast. Scoring is the toughest part of football and taking chances when on top is key for Bielsa, otherwise this may well become an all too familiar feeling.

Home form

One win from four this season, one win for their last eight competitive fixtures on home soil.

It's not good reading.

United's home form has seen them pick up just five points of the 17 accrued so far this season.

Bielsa's side have found problems at Elland Road and with it have found more joy away from home.

Their form in LS11 needs addressing and soon, Kalvin Phillips believes "it will come soon" but Leeds needs to turn Elland Road back into a place to be feared.

Penalty problem

Patrick Bamford, Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich - all three have now missed penalties for Leeds under Bielsa.

The recently departed Kemar Roofe also fluffed his lines from twelve yards before his summer move, with the Argentine left wondering what he can do to sort the Whites woes.

Klich bagged at his first attempt against Barnsley last weekend, but saw his stuttered run up cause his effort to fly wide of the goal completely against the Rams.

United went a whopping 58 games without a penalty recently and have found serious issues in converting since breaking that drought last November.

Klich's miss caused a momentum swing in LS11, as United lost control over a fixture they had dominated throughout.

United's search for a clinical converter from the spot goes on.

Selection dilemmas

The one that won't go away...

Patrick Bamford missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead before half-time as he attempted to lob Kelle Roos.

He also smacked the Rams goalkeeper's post just minutes after the break.

Bielsa has Eddie Nketiah waiting in the wings and noises for the Arsenal loanee to start - having bagged in almost every appearance - are growing ever so louder from the terraces.

Bamford's displays have been good, but he has lacked any cutting edge in front of goal this season. A problem Leeds can't seem to shake at home.

The Argentine argues that playing the pair together would take away from Leeds' attacking threat, while there is also concern over the form of winger Jack Harrison.

Helder Costa - though not on Saturday - has made a major impact when stepping off the bench in recent games.

United spent £15m on acquiring his services from Wolves this summer, with many believing Bielsa's loyalty to those ahead in the pecking order proving a problem.

Concistency in front of goal is hard to come by, though the 64-year-old has found a formula away from home.

Bielsa now has another decision to make over who will start next week as United travel to Charlton Athletic. Though sitting top of the pile on goal difference isn't the worst place to be.