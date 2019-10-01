FA investigate discrimination claim involving Leeds United and Charlton Athletic

The Football Association has confirmed an investigation is underway following an “allegation of discrimination” during Charlton Athletic’s win over Leeds United last weekend.

Referee John Brooks was told of an incident which has been included in his official match report, which the governing body is now looking into.

An FA spokesperson said: “An allegation of discrimination was included in the match official’s report following the Charlton v Leeds fixture on Saturday, 28 September and the FA is now investigating the matter.”

Charlton forward Macauley Bonne - who bagged the winner for Lee Bowyer’s side in the 1-0 victory - said following the game: “There was one thing that happened today that I won’t mention until it comes out later.”

United fell to defeat in the capital as the Addicks handed Marcelo Bielsa’s side their first away defeat of the campaign.

Leeds are back in action on Tuesday evening as they welcome West Brom to Elland Road in Championship action.