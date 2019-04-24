FA ask Leeds United for further observations following Wigan missile-throwing

The Football Association has asked Leeds United for further observations after the second incident of missile-throwing at Elland Road in a month.

Disciplinary staff at the FA have written to the club following an incident in the second half of their Good Friday defeat to Wigan Athletic in which objects were aimed at Wigan players.

Referee Scott Duncan, who cleared coins from the pitch before handing them to the fourth official on the touchline, notified the FA in his match report, prompting the governing body to ask Leeds for an explanation.

The Elland Road club were already subject to an on-going investigation after objects were thrown from the same area of the ground, the South Stand, at Millwall players during Leeds’ 3-2 win on March 30.

United are likely to face a financial punishment if the FA decides to bring disciplinary sanctions.