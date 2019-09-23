FA 'appears to have forgotten it has a responsibility for the welfare of young players' says Leeds United chief

The FA 'appears to have forgotten' its responsibility for the welfare of young players, according to Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear.

Kinnear has criticised the sanction handed down to Whites teenager Jordan Stevens after he breached betting regulations.

The youngster placed 59 bets, including a number on his own team, and was subsequently charged by the game's authorities.

His punishment included a £1,200 fine and a six week ban from all footballing activity, which Kinnear says was 'disproportionate.'

Leeds had no issue with the fine or the ban from playing games.

"As a club we are fully aligned to the FA's role of protecting the integrity of the game and fully supportive of the total ban on all football betting for participants in the game as it provides unequivocal clarity," wrote Kinnear in his programme notes on Saturday.

"However we strongly object to a sanction on a young player which prevents him from even entering the training ground of the stadium.

"Jordan admitted the charge, and showing admirable self-awareness, admits he has been an idiot.

"The club have fined him the maximum allowable on top of his FA fine and we would have supported a stronger ban."

Where Leeds feel their 19-year-old winger has been let down is in his total removal from the support they could have given him in a difficult time.

"To remove Jordan from the support network that the training ground provides and to prevent him from maintaining his fitness in a professional environment at such a pivotal stage in his career is a disproportionate punishment.

"The FA appear to have forgotten it has a responsibility for the welfare of young players and to effectively banish a teenager from the city where he lives and works cannot be right for his physical, and potentially mental, well-being."

Leeds have contacted the FA to ask permission for Stevens to stay involved with the club through its charity arm, but with two and a half weeks left of his ban, have not been given the go-ahead.

"We have asked the FA whether Jordan can work on community activities for the Leeds United Foundation but, at the time of writing, have yet to receive approval," Kinnear added.