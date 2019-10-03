Ex-Leeds United star Rio Ferdinand reveals key reason behind Whites exit, Leeds struck with double injury blow - Championship gossip

Next up, the Whites travel to Millwall on Saturday, where they'll be looking to pick up another three points and maintain their lead at the top of the table before the next international break. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as second tier managers continue their effort to strengthen their sides. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Ex-Baggies striker linked with Serie A switch Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, who only joined the club in the summer after leaving Championship side West Brom, is already being linked with a shock January move to Serie A giants Inter. (Calcio Mercato) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Ex-Swans stalwart opens up on surprise exit Former Swansea City ace Angel Rangel has claimed he quit the club last year, after over a decade with the side, after they failed to deliver on offering him a new contract. (Football League World) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Managerial duo lead way for Potters job Chris Hughton and Alan Pardew are the two strong favourites to become the next Stoke City manager, as speculation over Nathan Jones leaving the struggling club continues to intensify. (Paddy Power) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Terriers boss identifies key man Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has emphasised how important defender Terence Kongolo will be to helping his side avoid relegation, and has lauded the player's dressing room influence. (Huddersfield Examiner) Getty Buy a Photo

View more