Ex-Leeds United star Rio Ferdinand reveals key reason behind Whites exit, Leeds struck with double injury blow - Championship gossip
Leeds United powered their way back to the top of the Championship on Tuesday night after beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Elland Road. The victory saw Marcelo Bielsa's side end their title rivals' undefeated streak, and demonstrated their ability to bounce back following their previous poor result against Charlton Athletic.
Next up, the Whites travel to Millwall on Saturday, where they'll be looking to pick up another three points and maintain their lead at the top of the table before the next international break. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as second tier managers continue their effort to strengthen their sides. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.
1. Ex-Baggies striker linked with Serie A switch
Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, who only joined the club in the summer after leaving Championship side West Brom, is already being linked with a shock January move to Serie A giants Inter. (Calcio Mercato)
Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has emphasised how important defender Terence Kongolo will be to helping his side avoid relegation, and has lauded the player's dressing room influence. (Huddersfield Examiner)