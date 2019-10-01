Ex-France boss rips into Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Whites set to drop fans favourite for key clash - Championship gossip

We're now just three months away from the transfer window re-opening, and the opening nine fixtures will have given the division's managers plenty food for thought in terms of where they want to recruit new players in January. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Bluebirds eye ex-England youth international Cardiff City are said to be keeping tabs on former Manchester City youth academy starlet Curtis Anderson, who is currently on the books at USL Championship side Charlotte Independence. (The 72)

2. Rams skipper could face over a year out with injury Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be sidelined for as long as 15 months with a knee injury, after being involved in the drink-driving car crash that saw two of his teammates arrested. (BBC Sport)

3. Owls scouts take in Benfica clash Sheffield Wednesday scouts are said to have overseen Benfica's 1-0 win over Vitoria Setuba last weekend, as the club continue to formulate plans for future transfer windows. (Sport Witness)

4. Blues boss claims new signing has much ahead Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed new signing Josh McEachran still has work to do to regain full match fitness, after the ex-Chelsea man joined on a free agent deal. (Birmingham Mail)

