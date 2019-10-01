Ex-France boss rips into Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Whites set to drop fans favourite for key clash - Championship gossip
Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Charlton this evening, when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road. The Baggies are unbeaten so far this season, and should pose a tricky test to Marcelo Bielsa's side as they look to make a return to winning ways.
We're now just three months away from the transfer window re-opening, and the opening nine fixtures will have given the division's managers plenty food for thought in terms of where they want to recruit new players in January. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Bluebirds eye ex-England youth international
Cardiff City are said to be keeping tabs on former Manchester City youth academy starlet Curtis Anderson, who is currently on the books at USL Championship side Charlotte Independence. (The 72)
2. Rams skipper could face over a year out with injury
Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be sidelined for as long as 15 months with a knee injury, after being involved in the drink-driving car crash that saw two of his teammates arrested. (BBC Sport)