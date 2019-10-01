Ex-France boss rips into Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Whites set to drop fan's favourite for key clash - Championship gossip

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Charlton this evening, when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road. The Baggies are unbeaten so far this season, and should pose a tricky test to Marcelo Bielsa's side as they look to make a return to winning ways.

We're now just three months away from the transfer window re-opening, and the opening nine fixtures will have given the division's managers plenty food for thought in terms of where they want to recruit new players in January. Meanwhile, there's plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background.

Cardiff City are said to be keeping tabs on former Manchester City youth academy starlet Curtis Anderson, who is currently on the books at USL Championship side Charlotte Independence. (The 72)

Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be sidelined for as long as 15 months with a knee injury, after being involved in the drink-driving car crash that saw two of his teammates arrested. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday scouts are said to have overseen Benfica's 1-0 win over Vitoria Setuba last weekend, as the club continue to formulate plans for future transfer windows. (Sport Witness)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed new signing Josh McEachran still has work to do to regain full match fitness, after the ex-Chelsea man joined on a free agent deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Ex-France manager Raymond Domenech has branded Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's style of football as 'impossible', claiming that his counter-pressing strategy isn't suited to his current crop of players. (Sport Witness)

Cardiff City may be forced to pay Nantes the entire 15m transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, who tragically died in a plane crash last January. The two clubs remain locked in a legal dispute over the situation. (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has showered Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer with praise ahead of their match on Tuesday evening, and has urged his side to head into the game with the right mentality. (Wales Online)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has revealed he may look to loan out either Joel Coleman or Ryan Schofield in January, as he looks to secure his backup 'keepers first team football. (Hull Examiner)