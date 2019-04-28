Every word Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and Aston Villa coach Dean Smith had to say over controversial walked in goal incident

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith cast their verdict over the controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Bielsa ordered his players to stand aside as Villa substitute Albert Adomah fired into an empty net on 77 minutes to restore parity in the midst of mayhem in LS11.

Fighting broke out between Leeds and Villa players after Mateusz Klich opened the scoring five minutes earlier with a chance taken as visiting striker Jonathan Kodjia lay injured near the halfway line.

Villa’s defence stopped in anticipation of Tyler Roberts sending the ball out of the play and Klich’s finish sparked furious confrontations on the pitch and between the two dug-outs.

Referee Stuart Attwell, who booked Bielsa for dissent in the first half, sent off Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi over a clash with Patrick Bamford but Bielsa placated the away bench by telling his players to let Adomah equalise.

Here's what both mangers had to say about the incident...

MARCELO BIELSA

On the decision to allow a walked in goal...

"The facts are those everyone could see.

"We have all the elements we need. What happened, happened. That’s all I can say about what is very clear."

Was fair play the reason to allow the goal?

"I don’t see any difference.

"What happened, happened and we answered the way we answered. You only have one way of analysing what happened. That’s why I don’t understand the difference.

"You are making a difference between fair play and circumstances in the game. It’s the same for me. There was one circumstance from the game which deserved an answer from the two teams."

Not many coaches would've done that...

"English football is known around the world for the noble features for how we play the competition."

DEAN SMITH

On the incident...

"I think the first mistake is the referee should give a foul against Kodjia in the centre circle.

"He doesn't. Everyone stops because Kodjia is down holding his calf which he's had to go off with. Tyler Roberts goes to put the ball out but puts it down the side instead.

"It's just not sportsmanlike at this level.

"I think common sense prevailed as did sportsmanship. Klich apologised to me as he came off the pitch, things like that shouldn't happen."

Pontus Jansson reaction...

"I can understand the frustration of the lad because I've been a player myself. It can be very difficult when your job is to keep clean sheets to give a goal away.

"But full respect to Marcelo and Leeds United because it was the right decision."

Were your players angry?

"No, because sportsmanship prevailed in the end. They were certainly angry at the time.

"At the end of the game you saw all the players shaking hands. It's a moment in a highly competitive industry and I thought everyone got on okay."