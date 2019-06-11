Every signing made by Leeds United’s Championship rivals as transfer business hots up

Every Championship club's ins and outs so far this summer
Leeds United's Championship rivals have already began to make strides in this summer's transfer market.

Who has been on the move? Click and scroll through the pages to see EVERY signing made in second-tier so far

IN: Mike-Steven Bahre (Hannover 96)'OUT: Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen)

IN: Gary Gardner (Aston Villa), 'OUT: Jota (Aston Villa)

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: Kane OConnor (Hibernian), Christian Norgaard (Fiorentina)'OUT: Jack Bonham (Gillingham)

IN: N/A'OUT: Mo Eisa (Peterborough), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth)

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: N/A 'OUT: Jonas Lossl (Everton) Chris Lowe (Dynamo Dresden)

