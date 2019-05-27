Every Leeds United managers win percentage ranked in order since Don Revie
From Don Revie to Marcelo Bielsa - we take a look at the managers that have sat in the Elland Road hot seat and the success they've had.
Here's every managers league win percentage with the Whites since Don Revie's arrival in West Yorkshire...
1. Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa - P46, W25, win percentage: 54%
2. Don Revie
P743, W396, win percentage: 53%
3. David O'Leary
P203, W101, win percentage: 50%
4. Simon Grayson
P169, W84, win percentage: 50%
