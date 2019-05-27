Every Leeds United managers win percentage ranked in order since Don Revie

Here's every managers league win percentage with the Whites since Don Revie's arrival in West Yorkshire...

1. Marcelo Bielsa Marcelo Bielsa - P46, W25, win percentage: 54% jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Don Revie P743, W396, win percentage: 53% jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. David O'Leary P203, W101, win percentage: 50% jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Simon Grayson P169, W84, win percentage: 50% jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more