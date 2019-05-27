Leeds managers

Every Leeds United managers win percentage ranked in order since Don Revie

From Don Revie to Marcelo Bielsa - we take a look at the managers that have sat in the Elland Road hot seat and the success they've had.

Here's every managers league win percentage with the Whites since Don Revie's arrival in West Yorkshire...

Marcelo Bielsa - P46, W25, win percentage: 54%

1. Marcelo Bielsa

P743, W396, win percentage: 53%

2. Don Revie

P203, W101, win percentage: 50%

3. David O'Leary

P169, W84, win percentage: 50%

4. Simon Grayson

