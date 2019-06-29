Every goalkeeper to have started Leeds United's first game of the season since 2004

But who has started each season in goal since Leeds were relegated from the country's top flight in 2004?

1. Neil Sullivan Started the 2004-05 season opener against Derby County. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Neil Sullivan Also started the 2005-06 curtain raiser against Millwall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tony Warner Remember him? Kicked off the 2006-07 season in goal against Norwich City. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Casper Ankergren Started Leeds United's first game in League One of 2007-08 against Tranmere Rovers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more