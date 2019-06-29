Every goalkeeper to have started Leeds United's first game of the season since 2004
BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL and Kiko Casilla are battling it out to start Leeds United's Championship opener at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.
But who has started each season in goal since Leeds were relegated from the country's top flight in 2004?
1. Neil Sullivan
Started the 2004-05 season opener against Derby County.
jpimedia
2. Neil Sullivan
Also started the 2005-06 curtain raiser against Millwall.
jpimedia
3. Tony Warner
Remember him? Kicked off the 2006-07 season in goal against Norwich City.
jpimedia
4. Casper Ankergren
Started Leeds United's first game in League One of 2007-08 against Tranmere Rovers.
jpimedia
