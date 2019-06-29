Kiko Casilla finished last season as Leeds United's no 1.

Every goalkeeper to have started Leeds United's first game of the season since 2004

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL and Kiko Casilla are battling it out to start Leeds United's Championship opener at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

But who has started each season in goal since Leeds were relegated from the country's top flight in 2004?

1. Neil Sullivan

2. Neil Sullivan

3. Tony Warner

4. Casper Ankergren

