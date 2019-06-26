Brian Deane scored the first-ever Premier League goal

Every club to compete in the Premier League - and how much they earned during that time

49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much money have they earned?

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club during 1993 and 2018 when playing in the top-flight (excluding 2018-19 data) - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies:

Time spent in PL: One season. Total income earned: 5m (GBP).

1. Swindon Town (49th)

Time spent in PL: One season. Total income earned: 5m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).

2. Oldham Athletic (48th)

Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).

3. Barnsley (47th)

Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP).
Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).

4. Sheffield United (46th)

Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP).
