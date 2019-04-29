Elland Road gallery - 21 photos of bemused Leeds United fans in the stands against Aston Villa
It's a game which will live long in the memory.
Leeds United played out a controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa before the players walked round the pitch to thank fans for their terrific support. Our snapper Tony Johnson was on hand to capture all the emotion, confusion and passion from the stands. READ MORE: Unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season
1. Whites watching
Are you featured?
jpimedia
2. Whites watching
Are you featured?
jpimedia
3. Whites watching
Are you featured?
jpimedia
4. Whites watching
Are you featured?
jpimedia
View more