Eight players Leeds United could turn to following Kemar Roofe's Elland Road exit
Leeds United's 2018/19 top goalscorer Kemar Roofe departed West Yorkshire this week in a deal believed to be worth around the £7million mark.
But which players could the Whites eye up to replace the outgoing 26-year-old in LS11? From Eddie Nketiah, Ryan Kent and Dwight Gayle - we take a closer look at the likely and the not so likely incomings for Marcelo Bielsa as the deadline fast approaches...
1. Eddie Nketiah
A new name that has emerged... Leeds are working hard on a loan deal to bring him in from Arsenal. Nketiah has interest from other clubs, and has a decision to make about the game time on offer with Patrick Bamford leading the line.
A player who is always linked with Elland Road it seems. Steve Bruce wants him in his squad, but the striker is reportedly keen on a move away. Finances will dictate and Gayle is probably a step too far on that front.
Super fit and does a lot of running. Another who seems to always be on the lips of United fans. He's also out of contract next summer, and could be an interesting acquisition if Leeds did take a look. Unlikely, though.