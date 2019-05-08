EFL names referees for Leeds United's play-off semi-final with Derby County

Craig Pawson and Anthony Taylor have been appointed as the referees for Leeds United’s two-legged play-off semi-final against Derby County.

Pawson will take charge of the first leg at Pride Park on Saturday evening before Taylor handes the return fixture at Elland Road a week today.

The EFL has called in Select Group officials for both Championship clashes and Manchester’s Taylor will be refereeing Leeds for the first time this season.

Pawson, who is from Sheffield and based in South Yorkshire, was in the middle for United’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road in October.

The second Championship semi-final between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion will be handled by Graham Scott and Chris Kavanagh.

Leeds have very little in the way of history with Pawson, who has refereed them just five times during his career, but Taylor’s last meeting with United stirred up controversy when he disallowed a Liam Cooper header in a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday having allowed play to restart while Wednesday were making a substitution.