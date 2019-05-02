EFL confirm Championship play-off dates as Leeds United await their fate

The EFL have confirmed this season's Championship play-off dates - with changes to the original schedule.

Leeds United have already sealed their spot in the end-of-season play-offs and travel to Ipswich Town this weekend needing a point to secure third position in the final game of the season.

West Bromwich Albion sit fourth, just three-points behind the Whites with a superior goal difference over Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Should United fall to defeat mixed with a Baggies victory then Leeds will drop to fourth place and be pitted against Aston Villa, who are guaranteed a fifth-placed finish.

Sixth position meanwhile remains wide open heading into the final weekend of the season with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Bristol City all vying for the final play-off place.

As it stands, United sit third in the table and are hopeful of picking up at least the point required against already relegated Town on Sunday.

Should the Whites claim third spot then Bielsa's men will take on sixth during the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Saturday, May 11 with a 17:30 kick-off.

The return leg would follow on Wednesday, May 15 with kick-off at Elland Road set for 19:45.

The Championship play-off final will be played on May 27 at 3pm.

Confirmed Championship play-off dates in full:

Saturday 11th May 2019

Championship A - 1st Leg (5th v 4th), kick-off 12:30pm

Championship B - 1st leg (6th v 3rd), kick-off 5:30pm

Tuesday 14th May

Championship A - 2nd Leg (4th v 5th) kick-off 7:45pm*

Wednesday 15th May

Championship B - 2nd Leg (3rd v 6th), kick-off 7:45pm*

*West Bromwich Albion's second leg at home will be an 8pm kick-off whether tie ‘A’ or ‘B’