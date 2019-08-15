Eddie Nketiah willing to bide time for Leeds United Championship opportunity as Wigan clash looms

Eddie Nketiah says he may have to bide his time at Leeds United but admits he has given Marcelo Bielsa a decision to make ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

The Whites travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship buoyed by a 3-0 victory over Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Nketiah bagged the opening goal at Moor Lane, and impressed with his pace and direct play during his debut following his deadline-day move to Elland Road last week.

The 20-year-old was brought in to Elland Road on a season-long loan from Arsenal in a bid to provide competition alongside Patrick Bamford following the departure of Kemar Roofe to Belgian side Anderlecht.

The Gunners academy product, though, says he is willing to bide his time but a goal against the Ammies hasn’t done his chances any harm.

He said: “All I can do is take the opportunity I was given. I feel like I did that. I tried to work hard; I know there’s a lot more from me to come. I can perform a lot better.

“It’s nice to get the goal but it’s the manager’s decision. All I can do is work hard in training and I’m sure my time will come eventually.

“I always try to get myself in goalscoring opportunities. The manager told us it’s good to keep the momentum going. We have another game on Saturday and, hopefully, we can get the three points there. That’s where it matters.”

Asked about how he rates the Whites squad since his arrival, he added: “It’s a great team, there’s a lot of good players.

“They work well as a team. They’re in a good place. Last year they were close to getting it and I feel like they’ve started the season strongly.

“It’s not my decision to be the bookies favourite, all I know is that we’ve got a good team here and a good work ethic. Everyone is hungry and has the goal in mind.

“I feel like, if we work together, we’ll do well.”