Eddie Nketiah bags twice as Leeds United's Under-23s put six past Watford

Eddie Nketiah bagged twice as Luke Ayling made a goalscoring return to action in Leeds United's Under-23s 6-0 demolition of Watford on Monday evening.

Both sides entered the Professional Development League clash at Elland Road unbeaten in league action this term but it was the Whites who kept their record intact as Marcelo Bielsa watched on.

Carlos Corberan selected a strong line-up with Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Jack Clarke all starting the fixture with Ayling and Tyler Roberts named on the bench.

It didn't take long for United to break the deadlock on a dominant evening as defender Pascal Struijk powered a header home from a Douglas corner.

Nketiah then converted from the spot to double the advantage after Stuart McKinstry was brought down inside the area by a clumsy challenge from Bayli Spencer-Adams.

Leeds added a third on the stroke of half-time as Robbie Gotts swung in a lovely ball after a short corner which found Arsenal loanee Nketiah all alone inside the six-yard box for his second of the night.

Ayling and Roberts were introduced at the break alongside Leif Davis with the former seeing his first minutes of the season following ankle surgery in the summer.

It took United just 35 seconds to add to the scoreline after the interval as McKinstry again caused problems for the Hornets winning a second penalty with Jamal Balogun this time the guilty party.

Roberts made no mistake as he fired underneath Adam Parkes from the spot to put Leeds well in command in LS11.

Ayling himself then bagged an assist as Gotts turned a low cross home inside the area to get himself on the scoresheet.

United's right-back then rounded off the scoring himself to complete his comeback in fine style as he rifled a rebound past Parkes following an effort from Mateusz Bogusz.

Corberan's side hauled themselves up to second place in the PDL North with the victory and have now picked up 11 points from their opening five games of the campaign.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Casey, Struijk, Jenkins, Gotts, Bogusz, Clarke, McKinstry, Nketiah. Subs: Miazek, McCarron, Ayling, Davis, Roberts.

Watford XI: Parkes; Balogun (C), Spencer-Adams, Barrett, Gordon; Crichlow, Whelan, Wise, Hungbo; Hinds, Dalby. Subs: White (GK), Bennetts, Lo-Everton, Maclean, Trialist