Early collection advised as Leeds United shift nearly 30,000 tickets for Carabao Cup tie against Stoke City

LEEDS UNITED have sold approaching 30,000 tickets for tonight's Carabao Cup tie against Stoke City at Elland Road with the club urging very early collection of tickets.

The Whites have sold nearly 7,000 tickets in the last 48 hours for the second round clash against the Potters whom Leeds are facing for the second time in four days after Saturday's 3-0 success in the Championship at the bet365 Stadium.

The ticket office opened at 9am on Tuesday morning with Leeds keen for those supporters collecting tickets to arrive as early possible to avoid long queues.