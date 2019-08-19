Down-to-earth Leeds United legend Eddie Gray pictured catching the bus home

Former Leeds United star Eddie Gray was snapped aboard a double-decker bus in Leeds this week.

The Scot made over 400 appearances for Leeds United from 1966 until 1988, and went on to manage the club in the 2003-4 season.

He was pictured travelling on Transdev's number 36 route, which runs from Leeds to Harrogate via Chapel Allerton, Moortown and Alwoodley. Eddie and his wife Linda live in the village of Kirkby Overblow, near Harrogate, and he is a member of Pannal Golf Club.

Eddie Gray on his favourite people and places in Yorkshire

The bus driver shared a selfie with the star, who now works as a LUTV commentator and club ambassador. He is believed to have boarded in the city centre and left the bus in Harrogate.

Now 71, Gray was voted the third-greatest Leeds United player of all time by fans in 2000, behind only Billy Bremner and John Charles.

Leeds United live blog: Latest club news

The Glaswegian was a boyhood Celtic fan but signed with Leeds at the age of 16 and has lived in the area ever since, having had spells managing Whitby Town and Hull City.

In a 2016 interview with the Yorkshire Post, Gray said his favourite local restaurants were the Flying Pizza in Roundhay and Al Bivio in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.