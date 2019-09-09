Done deal - Kalvin Phillips puts pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Leeds United

Hometown hero Kalvin Phillips has today put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Leeds United.

The midfielder, a Leeds fan from childhood, has committed his future to the Whites and been rewarded for his performances under Marcelo Bielsa with an improved deal.

His new deal runs until the summer of 2024.

Leeds made it a summer priority to keep the 23-year-old and had to reject a bid in excess of £20m from Aston Villa to do so.

Other Premier League clubs, including Sheffield United, were also interested in Phillips, thanks to a stellar 2018/19 campaign which earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Year.

A club spokesperson said: "As a club we are thrilled that Kalvin shares the same vision and potential for Leeds United, which has been demonstrated by committing his long-term future to the Whites.

Kalvin Phillips has become a hugely influential player in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side

"The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, with the immediate goal of securing top flight football."

The way Phillips handled a summer of speculation, refusing to let it turn his head or distract from his pre-season preparations, earned praise from boss Bielsa and the club's managing director Angus Kinnear.

The lad from Armley has made the defensive midfield role his own at Elland Road, but has also shown versatility, dropping back into the centre of defence when required.

Since making his first team debut at 19, the Thorp Arch academy graduate has made 149 appearances for Leeds and scored 10 goals.

This season he's yet to miss a game, or even a minute, despite picking up a knock in the first half of Swansea's visit to Elland Road.