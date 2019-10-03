Dirty Leeds United? Here's where they rank in the early Championship fair play table
Leeds United are sometimes referred to as 'Dirty Leeds' - but are the Whites really THAT dirty?
Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've put the questionable tag to the test by looking at every Championship clubs' disciplinary record compared to Marcelo Bielsa's side this season. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where Leeds and their second-tier rivals rank in order (includes Carabao Cup games).